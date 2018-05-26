Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Widespread train timetable changes are taking time to bed in, with some commuters experiencing delays and cancellations this week.

But, says Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker, who met with rail users at Slaithwaite Station on Friday morning, the degree of frustration seems to depend on the direction of travel.

Mrs Walker was on the platform with Colne Valley councillors Rob Walker and Nell Griffiths from 7.30am to discuss the changes with commuters, and described the reaction as “mixed.”

However she and fellow MPs Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth) and Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde) will be writing to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to share passengers’ complaints about the lack of appropriate consultation over the changes.

After speaking with Manchester-bound commuters about what she called “teething troubles” Mrs Walker said: “Some trains had been cancelled completely and many were running late. Towards the end of the week there were still delays but people were finding that the services were bedding in.

“It seems to be impacting more negatively for people living in our villages and wanting to go to Manchester because they are going into Victoria, not Piccadilly.”

She added that the picture “was not completely negative” as some Leeds-bound passengers said journey times had improved.

However, some commuters said they considering not using intermediate stations and instead travelling into Manchester from Oldham.

One woman who booked her bicycle onto her regular morning train found she could not do so for the return journey and was considering stopping using it.

Another woman who frequently worked from home indicated she might make the move to full-time home working after her recent train travails.

Mrs Walker’s Parliamentary colleagues have attacked the changes, which have affected around 90% of Northern’s 2,600 daily services, in many cases to make room for changes to longer-distance train services, run by TransPennine Express.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman dubbed the service offered to customers “shocking.”

And Dewsbury, Mirfield , Denby Dale and Kirkburton MP Paula Sherriff said Chris Grayling should consider his position after the chaos unfolded.

A vote of censure – no confidence – in Mr Grayling was debated in the House of Commons and, in a rare move, a vote forced by Labour to reduce his ministerial salary by £2,400 due to his handling of transport issues. The sum is the cost of a season ticket from his constituency to London.

Mrs Walker said she will be back at Slaithwaite Station in the coming weeks to check whether the rail changes have improved.

“I will gauge whether they are teething troubles or whether it’s having a long-term impact travel on people in terms of employment and where they live so that they can commute into the city.

“To be fair there were some people going into Leeds that said they liked it. It’s a mixed picture.”