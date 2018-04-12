Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker has voiced her concern after thousands of Huddersfield patients were left in limbo after a doctor decided to call time on his two surgeries.

Dr Ilyas Ahmad, who runs Clifton House in Golcar and the Nook surgery in Salendine Nook, has said he will no longer provide services at the surgeries from June 30.

The announcement has shocked many of his 4,500 patients who received a letter from him explaining they now face an uncertain future while the authorities work out what to do next.

Mrs Walker said: “I have spoken to the Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group who have informed me that Dr Ahmad has handed in his notice.

“The CCG have further informed me that they have issued a procurement notice, seeking expressions of interest. I have been told that if this process is successful the CCG with then be able to appoint a new provider.

“I sincerely hope that another provider will be found through the procurement process or that an alternative service is found in order to keep a surgery within or close to both villages.

“A dispersal of the patient list would not be in my constituents’ best interests. I shall be in close contact with the CCG and will be monitoring the situation carefully.”