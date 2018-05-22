Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP Paula Sherriff has called on a government minister to re-think plans to close Huddersfield benefits centre.

The Labour member for Dewsbury, Mirfield and Kirkburton has today (Tues) written to Department for Work and Pensions minister Alok Sharma calling on him to review the decision to close the centre.

Around 18,000 people a year claim sickness benefits in Kirklees. Many have long-term sickness and disability issues and they will have to travel to Halifax for assessments.

She said it was “shameful how sick and disabled people are being treated” adding: “By closing the Huddersfield benefits centre, with no public consultation, no effort to engage local people on the decision, the government have again shown their disdain for disabled people.

“Thousands of vulnerable sick and disabled people will be affected by this decision. People already have a hard time getting support when they’re unable to access the centre via public transport so I’m doubtful there will be adequate provision for all those whose public transport journey to Halifax will exceed the 90 minutes that the DWP has said is acceptable.

“Once again Kirklees is facing the withdrawal of a public service – the government needs to review this decision to ensure sick and disabled people in our district are not unfairly treated.”

The service is currently provided for the Government by a private company the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments, part of multi-national group Maximus.