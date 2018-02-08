Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield academic has met with MPs to call for more support of children’s services across the country.

In a presentation to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Children Professor Paul Bywaters, from the University of Huddersfield, highlighted research that uncovered huge reductions in expenditure on services designed to prevent child neglect and abuse, with the deepest cuts being made in deprived areas that are in the greatest need.

His research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, will form part of a new paper co-authored with Calum Webb of the University of Sheffield. In it he also calls for a major change in the way that children’s services departments collect information, arguing that they should pay full attention to the socio-economic conditions of families.

Speaking prior to his meeting at Westminster, Professor Bywaters said: “It is a big problem that no data is collected about the circumstances of the parents of children in contact with children’s services.

“So we don’t know how many parents of children in the system are single parents or how many are unemployed. We don’t know how old they are, what kind of housing they live in, their income or their levels of debt.

“I think it is extraordinary that we run a £10 billion children’s service and we know nothing systematically about the parents.”

In giving evidence Prof Bywaters, who has recently joined the university’s Centre for Applied Childhood, Youth and Family Research, told MPs and peers who belong to the committee how his researches have uncovered profound inequalities in children’s chances of being involved with child protection services, and that those unequal chances relate closely to deprivation and ethnicity.

He also called for children’s services to pay full attention to the circumstances of families, and presented his findings on expenditure cuts, which local authorities have been forced to make because of reductions in funding from central government.

He added: “The combination of cuts plus rising demand from families is having a major impact on services, so overall there has been a cut in spend-per-child since 2010 of 16% and the most deprived local authorities have taken a larger hit.

“So the most deprived 20 per cent of authorities have cut their spending on children’s services by a quarter, whereas the least deprived 20 per cent have cut only by four or five per cent.”

Research also found that expenditure on child protection and safeguarding has either increased or remained stable but that the axe has fallen on preventative family support and on early interventions such as Sure Start children’s centres.