A bumper £2m worth of funding to take forward major Calderdale transport schemes ultimately totalling around £40 million is almost in place.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire and York Investment Committee have backed bids which now await a final seal of approval from the full authority.

If, as is likely with the committee’s support, they receive it, key schemes will move closer to completion.

Full authority approval will mean £706,665 funding towards improving the A58/A672 corridor between Halifax and the M62’s junction 22 via Sowerby Bridge , Ripponden and Rishworth.

This will include improvements to the highway and also for “active travellers” - cyclists and walkers - and could ultimately cost around £6m which would all be funded by the combined authority.

And £594,581 would be found to progress a scheme to improve the A646/A6033 corridor through the upper Calder Valley which will eventually cost around £5m and also be funded by the authority.

For the Halifax Station Gateway scheme, which will transform the station, the authority is being asked to find £793,000 which when taken through to final business case with costs will come in at an estimated £28.2 million, of which £10.6 million is expected to come from WYCA.

The project envisages a new iconic station building which would complement the existing Victorian Grade II listed building which dates from 1855.

It would also provide an extra platform to significantly increase the capacity for passengers travelling on the Calder Valley line.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy Councillor Barry Collins said: “The plans for Halifax Station are exciting, creating an attractive entrance to the town which could not fail to impress visitors and commuters alike.”

The area in front of the station, which is currently leased to Eureka! by the council, would be developed into a landscaped ‘Station Gardens’ providing visitors and commuters with an attractive link route between Halifax Town Centre and The Piece Hall.

It is anticipated that the transformation would see an increase in the number of rail journeys and visitors to Halifax, an increase in investment by local employers and a boost to the number of local business start-ups and external businesses moving into the town, within five years of the completion of the project.