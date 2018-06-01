Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

the mother of a teenager who received horror injuries after being glassed in the face while at a bar celebrating her 18th birthday has called for a total ban on glasses in licensed premises.

Alexa Coleman decided enough was enough after her youngest child Jess suffered facial injuries during a night out in Huddersfield town centre last Sunday.

She had only been at Five Bar in Cross Church Street for 20 minutes at 11.30pm when a brawl broke out and she got caught in the crossfire.

A man walked in off the street and threw a glass across the room. He missed his intended victim and hit Jess, leaving her with a gaping wound on her forehead.

In her Facebook plea Alexa, a mother-of-four from Liversedge said: “My baby girl was out celebrating her 18th birthday when she was struck in the face by a glass.

“That terrible dreaded phone call when you are called to say your child has been hurt changes everything. I am setting up a petition to stop this from happening to others and to share our experience.

“If plastic cups where used for all drinks served in clubs and bars then Jessica’s night would have ended so differently.

“Official figures show over 300 glassing attacks occur each week across the UK - it is so dangerous using glasses particularly in busy city centres bars and nightclubs.”

Alexa told the Examiner: “Jess will have a permanent scar on her forehead but in a way she was lucky, it could have been a lot worse. Fortunately she just happened to look down at her napkin at just the right time.”

She said Jess and her older daughter Becky were due to celebrate their birthdays with a party for 70 family and friends in Cleckheaton tomorrow (Sat) but Jess had been reluctant to attend given what happened.

Alexa said: “She didn’t want to go but she is now. She’s going to the White Rose centre tomorrow to have a makeover complete with fringe extensions as she lost some of her hair in the incident. However, we have had to cancel a hot tub for her as she can’t risk getting any water on her injuries.”

Jess said: “I’ve felt pretty rough since that night. I have been a bit down.

“I think my mum’s idea is a really good one and I really hope it goes far. I wouldn’t want what happened to me to happen to anyone else.”

