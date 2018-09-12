Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum died after doctors at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary failed to spot deadly sepsis and allowed her to go home.

Pamela Simmons, a police officer from Holmfirth went for routine surgery on her foot at Holme Valley Memorial Hospital.

Following the minor operation she began to feel unwell and was admitted to HRI.

But she was discharged home after a potentially fatal case of sepsis was missed.

Her condition deteriorated and just five days later, the mum of one passed away, aged 47.

Following intervention from clinical negligence lawyers, Irwin Mitchell, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has now admitted a breach of duty.

An independent expert said Pamela would likely have survived if she had remained in hospital.

Her family also had issues with Pamela's death certificate, which said the cause of death was pneumonia.

However, after intervention from the doctor whose care Pamela was under in the ICU, her husband Barrie Simmons was advised that this was not the case and Pamela had died as a result of multi-organ failure through sepsis.

Pamela died in December 2015 and ahead of World Sepsis Day on September 13, Barrie has decided to speak out in a bid to raise awareness of the killer infection.

World Sepsis Day World Sepsis Day aims to promise awareness of sepsis, which is a life threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Sepsis leads to shock, multiple organ failure and, potentially, death especially if not recognised early and treated promptly. Sepsis is caused by the way the body responds to bacteria or a virus, getting into the body. The infection may have started anywhere in a sufferer’s body, and may be localised or widespread. It can occur following chest or urine infections, problems in the abdomen like burst ulcers, or simple skin injuries like cuts and bites.

“Pamela’s death devastated the whole family, and community,” said Barrie, who was married to Pamela for eight years.

“Nearly three years on from Pamela’s death, it is still hard to believe that she is no longer with us.

“As a policewoman, she was well-known in the community and was much loved and respected.

“She was always kind and polite to everyone and was happy to help whoever, however she could.

“She didn’t deserve what happened.

“That’s why I am speaking out on World Sepsis Day to help raise awareness of this cruel disease.

“It’s so important that its symptoms and signs are spotted quickly, to ensure those suffering are given the correct care as soon as is possible.”

Tracy Tai, the medical negligence specialist representing Barrie, said: “The level of care that Pamela received fell way below what patients should expect to receive with devastating consequences.

“Pamela’s case is a tragic example of what can happen when undiagnosed infections are left untreated, highlighting the importance and need for a prompt diagnosis of sepsis so appropriate care and treatment can be administered as soon as possible.

“We work closely with UK Sepsis Trust to raise awareness of the condition and more must be done to educate our doctors so that the signs of sepsis are recognised earlier when the chances of survival are significantly greater.”

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s Medical Director, David Birkenhead, said: “We are very sorry that the care our Trust provided for Mrs Simmons fell below the high standard we strive to meet and we would again extend our apologies and condolences to her family.

"As a Trust we take this very seriously and have shared learning to ensure that this does not happen in the future.”

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, Chief Executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, comments: “Experiences like Pamela’s remind us of the devastating effects of sepsis.

“Every year in the UK 250,000 people are affected by sepsis, 44,000 of whom lose their lives to the condition.

“If diagnosed quickly, however, sepsis is easily treatable and we believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK would save at least 14,000 lives a year.

“Whenever there are signs of infection, and infection can be caused by anything from a small cut or insect bite to a chest infection or UTI, it’s crucial that members of the public seek medical attention urgently and just ask, ‘Could it be sepsis?’.”