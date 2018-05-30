The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mum has been fined hundreds of pounds after taking her child to Disney World without his school’s permission.

She applied twice to take her 10-year-old out of classes for the “holiday of a lifetime” but was twice rejected, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The mother, from Dewsbury, was found guilty in her absence of an offence of failing to ensure that her child attended school regularly.

David Kaggwa, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said that in 2016 she initially applied to take her boy out of his primary school in 2016 for a family holiday to Florida.

That request was rejected and she used the same excuse again in September last year.

Mr Kaggwa said: “She said that the holiday of a lifetime had been paid for by his grandparents.

“The headteacher was approached for leave absence, said ‘no’ and it was then passed onto a governors’ absence panel who also said ‘no’.

“The parents were warned that they may be prosecuted as the child has a history of poor attendance.

“We’re going ahead with this in the hope that it will stop this pattern of unauthorised absence.”

The mother gave no plea and no explanation as to why she didn’t show up at the Huddersfield court for the hearing.

But magistrates found her guilty in her absence and fined her £440.

She will also have to pay £170 prosecution costs and £44 victim surcharge and has 14 days to pay this.