Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum suffering from incurable bone cancer says she is overwhelmed by people’s response to an appeal to raise money for a family holiday which could be her last.

Mum-of-six Claire Szydelko, 38, said she was grateful to everyone who had donated to a Go Fund Me page set up by daughter Bethany, 14.

Bethany wants to send her mum to see The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida – which is the only visitor attraction on her mum’s ‘bucket list.’

Claire, who has a rare form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma, said: “I am so grateful for all the donations.”

By Friday night the fund stood at just over £1,600. One anonymous person donated £1,000.

Bethany has thanked everyone for their donations.

She said: “The fundraising is going really well. I’m excited to see if I can get my mum to Florida. I’m really grateful that someone donated £1,000, it really made my day when I found out.

“Everyone has been really generous with the donations and I really hope people keep donating. I’m just hoping I can do something for my mum as she has done everything for me growing up.”

Bethany had originally hoped to raise £1,000 but her mum says the final cost of the holiday could be around £7,000 if the trip is to be a family break with husband Lee and the three younger children including Bethany and sisters Amy, 16, and Keeley, nine.

Claire, who lives at Brackenhall, said: “Realistically it’s going to cost around £7,000 to £8,000 to get us there. We are going to try saving some ourselves.”

Her family are worried that they won’t be able to raise all the money before she is too poorly to go.

Claire has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy which helped to shrink the tumour in her pelvis but medics have told her the cancer is incurable and inoperable.

* To donate visit: https:// www.gofundme.com/claires-journey