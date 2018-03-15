Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has been fined after her daughter went missing from school, forcing police to look for her.

The Huddersfield mother pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that her child attended at school regularly.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the high school pupil missed classes over a three month period.

Her attendance dipped to only 39% and the child’s mother failed to keep in contact with the school about her absences.

Magistrates were told that police even became involved because the pupil had not been seen at school for such a long time and there were concerns for her welfare.

They heard that the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered from mental health difficulties and is no longer at the school.

Magistrates fined her mother £346 and told her to pay £172 prosecution costs plus £34 victim surcharge.