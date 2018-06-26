Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grass remaining uncut until midway through June is a health hazard to hay fever sufferers, claims a mum who lives near a council grassy area.

Kath Anderton, who has formally complained about the situation, has criticised Calderdale Council for not cutting grass near her home at Whitwell Drive, Elland, until the second week in June.

The council mowed all the areas next to the road but Whitwell Green Lane, a grassy space near her home, was not as visible it was cut less and this meant it reached more than 4ft tall with seed heads in full bloom before it was finally trimmed lthis month said Kath.

She said her son Edward suffered from hay fever and the uncut grass made life harder for those who had the condition. His eyes were streaming and his throat closing because of the pollen, she says.

She complained that there was so much pollen around that even drying clothes outside was a nightmare.

Kath said she had in writing a pledge from the council that they would cut the grass twice a year, at the start and towards the end of the season, but last year the ‘late’ cut never happened.

She said it was the earlier cut that was most important and needed to be done before the time of the season for hay fever sufferers was at its worst.

“Firstly it is a health issue, particularly early on with the pollen count,” she said. “I don’t suffer from hey fever but even my eyes have been running.

“Surely if I had land not maintained correctly for health reasons they would insist it was.

“It is all to do with the money.

“Then there is the access issue - the path is badly maintained anyway, the grass is encroaching and growing out of it.

“Dogs were jumping up and down to see their way ahead.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Clr Susan Press said the council was sympathetic to hay fever sufferers’ plight.

“We’re sorry to hear that our maintenance of the grass areas off Whitwell Green Lane in Elland is causing problems with hay fever for a local resident,” she said.

“Although the long spell of dry weather has been welcome for some, this, coupled with the late spring this year has unfortunately meant that the pollen count has been particularly high recently.

“The grass in this area was cut earlier this month as part of our spring and summer grounds maintenance schedule.”

Clr Press said the council’s Safer, Cleaner, Greener team was responsible for grounds maintenance across the borough, including over 120 sports pitches and playing fields, 26 parks, 30 ornamental gardens and displays and more than 120 play areas.

“They also look after many other public areas, open spaces, school grounds and highway verges,” she said.