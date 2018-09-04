Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and son have appeared in court accused of conspiring to lie to police about a gun in their possession.

Lorraine Brooke, 53, of Brighton Street in Heckmondwike, was before Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

She was joined at the Huddersfield court by her son Jordan Brooke, 24, of Albion Street in Dewsbury .

The pair are accused of possessing a a Baikal model shotgun without holding a firearm certificate.

They face a further charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between March 12 and July 6 last year.

During these dates they allegedly discussed the firearm and evidence against them in order to conspire against police.

District Judge Michael Fanning told them that their case is so serious that it must be dealt with by a crown court.

They were sent to Leeds Crown Court for a first hearing on October 7 and given unconditional bail.