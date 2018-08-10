Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified mum was forced to climb out of her living room window to escape her partner as he subjected her to a brutal attack.

She stopped breathing for 10 seconds when she was strangled during her ordeal which lasted up to an hour.

Her attacker Roy Hislop was jailed for more than six months after magistrates heard how he had attacked two women previously and his behaviour within relationships was ‘not normal’.

The 27-year-old had denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared in court over a prison video link.

The assault happened at the victim’s home in Longwood last Sunday (Aug 5).

Kirklees magistrates were told that the couple had been in a relationship since January but things had gone downhill from March with the victim concerned about Hislop’s controlling behaviour towards her.

The night before the incident Hislop had been due to look after her young son but he had been drinking and they argued over this.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “In relation to these issues Hislop became aggressive and started to pull her to the ground.

“He threw her on more than one occasion and grabbed her by the hair. He also grabbed her by the throat and started to strangle her.

“This stopped her from breathing for ten seconds and he then repeated the exercise and told her not to scream.”

Hislop, of Heyescroft in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, refused to let his partner out of the bedroom but she was eventually able to get out and go downstairs.

Mr Bozman said: “She climbed out of the living room window to escape, went to her neighbour’s house and he followed her up the street.

“The victim said she was terrified for her safety and for the safety of her son.”

Magistrates were told that she suffered ‘significant injuries’ in her 30 to 60 minute ordeal including heavy bruising.

They heard that Hislop had two previous convictions for assault. One of these happened when he encountered his then partner’s ex and his new girlfriend.

During an exchange with them Hislop threw the woman to the ground, narrowly missing a young child, and punched the man in the face while he was holding a child.

The second assault involved an ex-girlfriend of Hislop’s and he grabbed her by the face and squeezed her throat.

Catherine McCullough, mitigating, said that the new offence happened when both her client and his partner wound each other up and accused each other of cheating. She said: “Mr Hislop accepts he’s lost control and his temper and has expressed remorse.

“He accepts he acts in an inappropriate manner in relationships and knows that the way he acts is not normal.

“It’s not the way he wants to behave and he wants to change. He’s somebody who requires some level of intervention to address his offending behaviour.”

Magistrates sentenced him to 26 weeks in custody.

Chairman of the bench Richard Fearnley said: “It’s a particularly nasty and unpleasant assault and smashes straight through the custody bracket.

“You’re obviously out of control with your violence and temper.”

Hislop was told that when he is released from custody he will be subject to post-sentence supervision to “get help for these massive anger problems that you have.”

Magistrates made an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his now ex or going to her home.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.