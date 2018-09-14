Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum had struggled to cope with two jobs and debt, an inquest heard on Friday.

Business owner Lisa Highton, 45, was found by her husband Christopher hanging in the cellar of their home on Caldercliffe Road, Berry Brow, on January 22.

Bradford Coroner's Court heard that Mrs Highton, who owned Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists, in Honley, had struggled to manage two jobs and had fallen into debt.

The court was told that Mrs Highton had visited a GP in February 2017, complaining about 'feeling on edge' and that an 'excessive workload' had been 'creeping up on her'.

She had told her doctor that she felt stressed and anxious and had been getting thoughts that she was 'better off not being there'.

Mrs Highton was prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant, and was referred to mental health services.

But Mrs Highton, who had began to struggle with alcohol, was later discharged from the service after it was judged less suitable for her at the time. Instead she was referred to alcohol dependency services.

The court heard Mrs Highton had fallen into debt and that some of her bills had not been paid.

On the evening before she was found dead, Mrs Highton had given her daughter a picture frame with the slogan 'always wear your invisible tiara'.

The girl noticed her mother looked sad but Mrs Highton assured her daughter that she was OK.

A few hours later Mrs Highton was found hanged by her husband. The inquest heard how emergency services attempted to revive Mrs Highton but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem concluded she had died as a result of asphyxia from hanging.

Alcohol at a level equal to six pints of beer and sertraline at a level slightly above a therapeutic dose were found in her blood.

Concluding that Mrs Highton had taken her life, Assistant Coroner Peter Merchant said: "This was an intentional act on the part of Lisa with the intention of ending her life."

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

A vigil for Mrs Highton was held at Castle Hill eight days after her death.

Friends of Mrs Highton held a charity head shave to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Honley Business Association, of which Mrs Highton was a member, dedicated their AGM to raising awareness of mental health issues.

Speakers from The Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club provided advice on how to help those suffering from depression.

For anyone who is suffering, Samaritans are available to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.