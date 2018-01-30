Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest has been opened into the wife and mum who was found dead at home by her husband.

Lisa Highton, 45, who owned Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists in Honley, was found by husband Christopher in the basement of their home in Caldercliffe Road, Berry Brow.

Coroner’s officer Bernard Tate told the inquest hearing at Bradford coroner’s court that Mr Highton had gone to bed on the evening of Sunday, January 21, leaving his wife in the living room.

Mr Tate said: “He woke at 3.45am and went downstairs. The basement light was on. He found Mrs Highton with a cord around her neck.”

Assistant coroner David Urpeth adjourned the hearing to await a report on whether or not mental health services were involved in the case.

Last week tributes were paid to Lisa by colleagues on the Honley Business Association.

A member of HBA said: “It is with great sadness that we inform our HBA Members and Honley Community as a whole of the tragic passing of one of our business member/owner in Honley.

“Lisa Highton owned and operated Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists from the old council offices on Eastgate, Honley.

“She leaves a loving husband, daughter and family who are all devastated by the loss.

“For anyone who met Lisa she was full of smiles and laughter and outwardly showed a happy disposition but we now know she was struggling with depression.

“The HBA Committee are all stunned, shocked and saddened by Lisa’s passing and want to pay tribute to this beautiful lady at our next meeting on Monday, 5 March, at Southgate Theatre at 7.30pm.

“More details will follow but we didn’t want to hold back any longer in sending our utmost sympathy to all Lisa’s Family and Friends at this sad time.”

The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, on February 20 at 2pm.

A vigil in her memory will be held by her many friends at Castle Hill at 7pm tonight (Tuesday).

For anyone who is suffering, Samaritans are available to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.