Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who headbutted and glassed a woman during a drunken attack outside a pub has been given a suspended prison sentence.

A court heard how Sophie Harris had been minding her own business smoking a cigarette outside the Black Bull pub in Thornton Square, Brighouse , when she was confronted by 29-year-old Kayleigh Wimpenny.

Bradford Crown Court heard that without warning Wimpenny, who was wearing her pyjamas, lunged towards the complainant and headbutted her in the face causing her nose to bleed.

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson said the complainant fell over as she tried to stand up and Wimpenny ran over with a pint glass in her hand and smashed it into her victim’s mouth.

He said the complainant suffered cuts to her mouth and nose, but an X-ray in hospital revealed that her nose had not been broken during the attack in January last year.

In a victim impact statement the complainant described how the attack had caused her anxiety and stress and she now feared going out and socialising.

Mr Nicholson said Wimpenny was identified through Facebook, but when she was arrested in August she claimed she had acted in self defence.

Wimpenny, of Bramston Street, Brighouse, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and she was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for a year.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC read a psychiatric report and a probation service report which detailed a variety of problems Wimpenny had suffered during her life.

Her barrister Mark Brookes said Wimpenny had been assessed as suffering from substance misuse disorder and a depressive disorder.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Judge Durham Hall said the night of the attack had not been a good one for anybody and he told Wimpenny that she could have caused devastating injuries to her victim.

“What you did was bad enough and the effect on Sophie Harris will have been dramatic,” he added.

He said Wimpenny had “too many problems to list” and was herself a vulnerable person.

The judge said it was clearly a choice between prison or prison suspended plus effective rehabilitation.

He said he was prepared to pass a suspended sentence safe in the knowledge that if she messed up she would be brought back before him and he could put the record straight.

Wimpenny must comply with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement as part of the sentence and the judge also imposed a five-year order which bans her from going to the Black Bull pub or contacting her victim.