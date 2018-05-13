Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has her fingers crossed for a garden makeover so her disabled daughter can enjoy the outdoors safely.

Talia Blackburn, who is three next month, has a life-limiting condition called Dravet syndrome which is a very rare form of childhood epilepsy.

It means Talia suffers from hundreds of seizures every day and has to avoid bright sunlight as it can make her condition worse.

Mum Terri, of Crosland Moor, has entered an online competition for a ‘magical garden makeover’ to create a garden which is flat and shaded.

She said: “Talia has 14 seizure types and both sunlight and artificial lights are triggers along with being tired, hungry, stressed, excited or just doing nothing.

“We have exhausted all treatment options and were recently excluded from the newest, most promising medicine trial due to heart tests showing a small leak in her mitral valve.

“She absolutely loves being outdoors but it’s impossible because she needs a garden that is flat and safe with shaded areas.

“Me and her dad Stephen have tried making her an outdoor area but we just don’t have the large amount of funds for her needs so she is mainly housebound.”

Terri said her daughter’s condition meant she cannot speak, has mobility issues and cannot regulate her own body temperature. Talia currently attends Hollybank Trust special needs nursery.

Mum Terri said a garden would change Talia’s life and also help her other children, Coby, 11, and Taya, six, who currently have to spend a lot of time indoors with Talia.

She has entered a competition run by MyBuilder.com to win a garden makeover. Terri has stated that she is NOT seeking any donations, only to win the competition.

The public can vote for her entry until May 20 when the 12 entries with the most votes will be whittled down to one winner by MyBuilder judges. Terri’s entry has received more than 900 votes so far.

* To vote go to www.mybuilder.com/competitions/garden-makeover-2018/entries/12800