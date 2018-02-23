A mother of two has called for action after finding a crack pipe at a play area behind her home in Quarmby.

Sarah Mercer, a nursery practitioner, said she found the pipe and associated detritus when she took her three-year-old daughter and 12-week-old son to the area behind her home off Quarmby Road yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

She said: “I decided to take my children to the park for some fresh air, because we’ve been stuck in all week as my daughter has chicken pox.

“We were having a lovely time until my daughter wanted to go on the roundabout and I found this. I’m so cross! Why do people do this where children play? It’s disgusting.

Drug users have left evidence of their pasttime at a children's play area in Quarmby

“The crack pipe looked like it had been used. We left quite quickly after that because I didn’t want to find anything else.

“Quite a few children play in this park but I am worried now about what other items there could be there and I would like to warn other parents to be on their guard.

“I am quite concerned if drug use is taking place not far from my home and I have made the police aware that it has been found.”