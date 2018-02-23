Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother of two has called for action after finding a crack pipe at a play area behind her home in Quarmby.

Sarah Mercer, a nursery practitioner, said she found the pipe and associated detritus when she took her three-year-old daughter and 12-week-old son to the area behind her home off Quarmby Road yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

She said: “I decided to take my children to the park for some fresh air, because we’ve been stuck in all week as my daughter has chicken pox.

“We were having a lovely time until my daughter wanted to go on the roundabout and I found this. I’m so cross! Why do people do this where children play? It’s disgusting.

“The crack pipe looked like it had been used. We left quite quickly after that because I didn’t want to find anything else.

“Quite a few children play in this park but I am worried now about what other items there could be there and I would like to warn other parents to be on their guard.

“I am quite concerned if drug use is taking place not far from my home and I have made the police aware that it has been found.”