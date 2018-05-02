Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devoted mum has thanked family and friends for their “beautiful messages” following the sudden death of her 10-year-old daughter.

Steffanie Prest said her family had been overwhelmed by the number of messages received since the death of her daughter Angel.

Mrs Prest, of Scholes, wrote on her Facebook page that she wouldn’t know for certain what caused her daughter’s death until a post mortem examination has been completed. It was due to be carried out today.

Angel had complained of pain in her shoulder following a busy day on Monday as the family prepared to move into a new home, she said.

In a truly heartbreaking post on the social media site, Mrs Prest said her daughter had been “absolutely fine and happy” earlier in the day but had become unwell when she was in bed.

Mrs Prest wrote: “Angel went to bed and 5 minutes later Rob heard her making a strange noise.

“We thought she was dreaming, we went in and she was gasping for air. Her little lips were white. Rob performed CPR on her for 15 minutes until the ambulances arrived but her little heart had already stopped beating.

“I truly believe she died in our arms at home in her bedroom. The ambulance and helicopter team tried to revive her for what seemed like hours and then took her to hospital where all the staff continued to get her heart to beat on its own.

“I was finally told there was nothing they could do and my baby wasn’t coming back. She was surrounded by all her family, brothers, sisters, aunties, and uncles and friends.

“We are all truly overwhelmed by how many beautiful messages we are receiving.”

Earlier Mrs Prest wrote: “Please hold your babies tight tonight. Tell them you love them. Life is so precious and short. I’d give anything to have Angel back in my arms.”

West Yorkshire Police said officers and the ambulance service were called to Paris, Scholes at 11.21pm on Monday.

The spokesman said: “A young girl was taken to hospital and a short time later was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Mr and Mrs Prest featured in the Examiner in January when they tied the knot after organising their ceremony within a week so that Rob’s terminally-ill mum Jean could see her last single child marry.

The couple were due to get married in November but moved the date forward in time for Jean to see their big day.

They married in a simple ceremony at the registry office at Huddersfield Town Hall.

The couple run joint business ventures Cleaning Angels and Floor Angels.