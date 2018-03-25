Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every mum can sympathise with Cindy Steele’s supermarket rant after a visit to Aldi with her kids.

The desperate mum was left pulling her hair out after one harrowing shopping trip – and took to Facebook to vent her feelings.

XGemX’s post, which appeared on mumsadvice was allegedly inspired by a Facebook post written by Cindy Steele.

The post, which includes some choice language, tells of what it is really like to shop in Aldi – and no-one is safe from her no-holds-barred opinions.

(Image: PA)

Here’s the post in full but there’s a warning it contains some strong language.

“Well bugger me, there is no ‘right time’ to do an Aldi shop.

“If you choose to take your beautiful children, they will absolutely destroy you!!

“Can I have this useless stuff I’ll never use Mummy?

“Can I have a cr**py magazine that I’ll probably eat when I’m bored, with an even cr**pier choke hazard Toy inside it for £6 Mummy.

“Can I have 369 Bananas Mummy?

“Can I have 4 packs of Kinder Eggs Mummy?

“SHUT THE HELL UP!! Can I have my bladder control back that you both took when you shot out?? You thieving little kids! No I can’t!!

“Within 2 minutes of stepping inside, you’re approximately £10 down already, you’re hiding behind the cereal having an anxiety attack, popping PRN Propranolol from your bag, whilst carrying a Shitty Magazine, 369 Bananas and watching your 3 Year Old totally lose her s**t on the floor because you won’t buy her every Kinder Egg from the shelves!!

“If you choose to go alone on the very rare occasion you have no kids, bloody Doreen’s always out and she WILL mess with your DAY!!

“Everyone knows Aldi is a ONE WAY system!! You go in, then up and down the aisles in a one way system until you get to Turbo Tracey’s Till at the end when you need another Propranolol!! If you get to the MIlk and realise you forgot Bread, tough! You’re screwed. You have to go back to the beginning and round again! It’s the unwritten rule, Yes?

“No Not Doreen. She’s a bloody rebel.

“She cuts across all the aisles without checking her blind spots like the b*****d STIG in a bugatti and nearly takes you out, all for a pack of a part cooked crusty cobs that she can’t even bloody chew!

“Then you’re left with a choice. Should I politely say “go on Love, you’re ok” or, do I smash her in the back of the ankles with the trolley, blame a random 3 year old and run like hell? Depends where I am in the month. Do one Doreen!!

“So now you’re done, you know you’ve forgotten almost everything you came for but think, screw it I’d rather die than go round again! You load your items on the belt and turbo t***ting Trace is after an Olympic Gold Modeal in food scanning.

“F*** me! She’s like F**king tobo cop slinging it all through whilst you slowly and ever so silently have a nervous breakdown inside, and yet another social anxiety attack. Nice one c*** face Trace.”