Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed in a baseball bat attack.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, died of head injuries after violence erupted on Town Street in Batley Carr on Friday night. A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was later arrested on suspicion of murder after going to hospital with stab wounds.

He remained in custody this morning as investigations continued at the scene, at the junction with Hyrstlands Road.

West Yorkshire Police say the attack was an "isolated incident" and that they are not looking for anyone else in connection.

A forensic tent and crime scene investigation team were on the street throughout today (Saturday) as they combed the area for evidence.

Neighbours described seeing a man passed out in the street after the violence broke out, before emergency services arrived at the scene and cordoned it off.

It's understood the deceased is one of four brothers who live locally.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, said: After prayers, I came back home at about 10.20pm. There was an ambulance so I went over to see what was happening.

"A man was unconscious on the floor and a lady standing near him but I’m not certain who she was. The ambulance staff and police told everyone to move away.

"I know the man who passed away. The family have four sons and two live together. The family are quite good, we’ve never had any ups or downs with them and the boys are quite good as well."

Tazeem Bi, who lives near the scene on Conway Crescent, said: "My mum lives in Dewsbury so we were coming back this way after 11pm. We saw a police car and two ambulances and loads of people on Town Street.

"First we thought something had happened or someone had died. We stopped and asked a teenager and he said a fight had happened.

"It’s shocking. To be honest, I’m scared to go out."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Ian Scott said: “We are not looking for anyone else in what was an isolated incident.

“Clearly, local residents will be shocked to learn that this has occurred, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer community reassurance.

“Officers also remain at the scene and forensic enquiries are taking place in the immediate area."

Anyone with information about or who witnessed the fight, or the events leading up to it, is urged to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can speak to West Yorkshire Police online via the live chat facility available via the Force’s ‘Contact Us’ section of the website.