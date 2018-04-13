West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder enquiry after a man's body was found at a house in Brighouse.

Officers were called to the address in Whinney Hill Park yesterday afternoon (Thurs) to find the 28-year-old man dead.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody being questioned by police this morning. Officers are also appealing to any members of the public who may have information that can help them in their investigation to come forward.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this tragic incident.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here . Follow the latest news updates on local news, traffic and travel on our daily live blog here .