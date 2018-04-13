West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder enquiry after a man's body was found at a house in Brighouse.
Officers were called to the address in Whinney Hill Park yesterday afternoon (Thurs) to find the 28-year-old man dead.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody being questioned by police this morning. Officers are also appealing to any members of the public who may have information that can help them in their investigation to come forward.
The location
Here’s the scene where the murder took place.
Whinney Hill Park is an estate on the edge of Brighouse.
Line from police
Here is the statement so far from West Yorkshire Police on this tragic news:
“Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body at a property in Brighouse.
Police were called at 14:04 yesterday and attended a house on Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse and found a body of a man.
The 28-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”