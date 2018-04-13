The video will start in 8 Cancel

Murder detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found at a house in Brighouse.

The grim discovery was made after West Yorkshire Police officers were called to the address on Whinney Hill Park yesterday afternoon (Thurs).

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have since arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A police scene remained in place today (Fri) as detectives gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, officers continue to question the 38-year-old.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 14.04 yesterday and attended a house on Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse and found a body of a man.

“The 28-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anybody with information which can help the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.