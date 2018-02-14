Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury in the trial of two men accused of murdering Dewsbury father-of-one Jonathan Binns have been sent home by the judge and will not resume their deliberations until next Monday.

The jury started to consider their verdicts just before lunchtime yesterday (Tues), but after a full day in retirement today (Wed) the Honourable Mr Justice Goss brought them back into court just after 4pm.

“I’m going to bring your deliberations to an end for today members of the jury,” he told the seven women and five men.

“We are now going to have the long break because we are not sitting tomorrow or Friday and it will be Monday when you return to constitute your deliberations in this case.”

Bradford Crown Court has heard during the trial how Leeds United fan Mr Binns, 32, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta car during an incident outside the Scarborough pub in Thornhill almost a year ago.

The prosecution has alleged that Mr Binns was deliberately run over by Jaelan Herlt, who was at the wheel of the Fiesta.

The 20-year-old told the jury last week that his car was being attacked by a group of other men and he never intended to kill or hurt Mr Binns.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, and his front seat passenger 20-year-old Khaleem Harris, of North Road, Dewsbury, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and violent disorder.

They are on trial alongside eight other Dewsbury men aged between 17 and 21 who have also denied the violent disorder charge.