A murderer who killed his love rival before dumping his body on the moors had warned police just days before of what he planned, a report has revealed.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 42, and his 24-year-old partner Leonie Mason, were jailed for life last year for murdering Craig Preston and dumping his body near Woodhead Tunnels. Three teenage boys were also convicted of manslaughter.

Following their convictions, the Independent Office for Police Conduct opened an investigation into the case after South Yorkshire Police identified threats Bashir had made in the weeks leading up to the murder of Preston, 34, who was Mason’s former partner.

Bashir, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow , and Mr Preston had threatened to harm one another and the would-be killer had contacted the force on August

6, 7, 13 and 15 to report the threats. The IOPC report, published today (Thurs), reveals Bashir had told officers he would take matters into his own hands if they didn’t act.

He was advised three times by police not to contact Preston, from Rotherham.

Police arrested Mr Preston over the threats on August 13, just eight days before the murder, when he told officers he had been assaulted by Bashir.

Preston was released without charge. After August 15, there was no further contact between South Yorkshire Police and the men before Mr Preston was murdered.

The report into the investigation revealed that South Yorkshire Police’s response was “appropriate”, and that there was “insufficient evidence” of there being any police misconduct.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: “Our thoughts remain with Craig Preston’s family following his death.

“We have a very clear role in this case; to establish the facts – that there was evidence to suggest threats were made by both men – and to assess the police response.

“In this case we found the South Yorkshire Police’s actions, in general, were appropriate and the officers involved had no case to answer.”