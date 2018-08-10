Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The true cause of the death of a seven-year-old boy, who was found face down in the bath, may never be known, medical experts have admitted.

Overthorpe Academy pupil Brody Marsden, from Thornhill, Dewsbury, died suddenly at home on November 13 last year.

At the resumed inquest into his death, a pathologist admitted she sadly could not give the family an official cause of death.

On the day of his death, Brody had been brought home from school by his mother, Catherine Roberts-James, after he told teachers he felt ill.

When she collected him, just before lunch time, he vomited; but later at home after taking paracetamol, his condition improved.

After tea his mother ran him a bath and left him for a few minutes to go downstairs to get a warm towel.

When she returned she found him unresponsive, collapsed in the water.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard Miss Roberts-James lifted her son out of the water and tried to revive him.

She rang her father’s partner for help as well as calling 999.

Her father, John Marsden, who lives nearby, was at the house within a few minutes and he began CPR.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and Brody was then rushed to Pinderfields Hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead at 8.21pm.

The court heard there had been no signs of life when any of the medics had worked on him.

Principle witness, Marta Cohen, a consultant paediatric pathologist from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said extensive post-mortem tests had found no conclusive reason for Brody’s death.

She revealed that while another pathologist on the case suspected a possible seizure, no evidence of one had been found and she did not agree.

She said it was more likely that Brody’s heart had stopped suddenly, possibly due to an undiagnosed arrhythmia – an electrical fault that can cause cardiac arrest.

But she stressed that was just a theory also and there was no medical evidence to back it up.

Dr Cohen said she could confirm Brody had not drowned and had no other medical conditions.

She confirmed he did have a virus, which accounted for his vomiting and feeling unwell, but said that illness had not caused or contributed to his collapse or death.

“I don’t know what caused him to collapse,” she told the court.

“I don’t have a cause of death, it’s undetermined, I’m sorry I cannot provide more answers.

“This is similar to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), but he was seven.

“It’s uncommon, but it does happen.”

Dr Cohen said a gene test had been normal, as had toxicology.

She said the only chance of any further explanation would require further extensive genetic testing of tissue samples taken from the youngster.

They have been preserved in case of any scientific developments over the coming years, although the family have the right to have the samples destroyed.

Assistant coroner Mary T Burke ruled Brody’s death was unascertained.

She said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death was natural.

She stressed that there was nothing anyone could have done that day to prevent the tragedy and that him being left in the bath for a few minutes was of no relevance to his sudden death.

She said: “There’s a general view that the medical profession can always give an answer, but sadly they can’t, and this is one of those instances.

“It’s clear there were no warning signs whatsoever, which a family member or school staff could have identified what was about to unfold, or change the outcome.”

Addressing Brody’s mum, she added: “You could not have anticipated was was about to happen.

“Everything you did that day for your son reflected upon you as someone who was being a loving and caring mother.”