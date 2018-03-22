The video will start in 8 Cancel

Valuable art deco lanterns stolen from outside a Staffordshire school have been returned after they were recovered in Huddersfield.

The two copper lanterns, worth around £10,000, were a feature at Chancel Primary, Rugeley, for decades until they were stolen in March last year.

They have now been returned to the school.

How they came to be in Huddersfield and exactly where they were found has not been disclosed by police.

Two men had been captured on CCTV climbing over the school gate.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the lanterns were recovered earlier this month following information from members of the public and an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

He said: “The copper lanterns had been part of the school since it was built in the 1930s and officers were delighted to return them to head teacher Tina Blankley.

“We are continuing to investigate several lines of enquiry and anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 355 of 11 March.”

Mrs Blankley told the local paper she was “elated and delighted” to have the lanterns back.

“At the time, I was shocked and disgusted,” she said. “They were just part of the building and they are just the sort of thing I walk past every day. It is something you miss once it’s gone. After a while, we had given up hope.”