Dramatic armed police raids took place at a series of locations across Kirklees yesterday.

Members of the public took to social media to highlight a number of incidents, mostly in the north of the borough.

The Examiner has also been made aware of one in Dalton and told that the force helicopter hovered over Birkby again for several hours last night.

Photos emerged on Facebook group 'Major/Minor Crimes in Batley, Dewsbury and Kirklees' of balaclava wearing plain clothes armed officers undertaking an operation at Upper Road in Batley .

The photo appears to show a car that has been forced off the road onto the pavement by police in a so called 'hard stop'.

A picture of another police raid in the town at Conway Crescent also emerged while reports on social media said police had sealed off Purlwell Avenue.

Only a few miles away police officers were involved in some kind of raid at Savile Road, Dewsbury at about 1pm on Saturday.

Photos show four police vehicles, three of which are the BMW X5 4x4, typically used by armed officers or highways officers.

Earlier in the day the Examiner was sent a photo of a similar raid at an unknown address on the Dalton estate in Huddersfield.

And at about 4pm on Saturday three police cars and a police van were spotted by Heaton Avenue Primary School in Cleckheaton.

It is not yet clear, which of the above police operations, if any, are linked.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they could not release any information at this stage without compromising the investigation.