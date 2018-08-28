Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A strange phenomena occurred in skies over Kirklees last night - and it wasn't the sun popping out for a change (cue creepy extra-terrestrial sound effects).

Mysterious disc-shaped blue lights seen in the skies over Huddersfield and Dewsbury have caused intrigue, with some suggesting they may even be visitors from another galaxy.

Photographs of the bizarre spectacle were posted on social media by dozens of people who spotted them, curious over their origin.

Dave Lawrence saw the lights appear in clouds above Meltham Moor at around 10.30pm last night night (Mon) from his garden on Highfield Crescent, in Meltham. He said the lights could be seen "moving very fast" in the direction of Huddersfield town centre.

Dave added that his partner Stacey and multiple friends has also seen the lights. Pictures were also posted showing them seen from Mirfield and Dewsbury.

(Image: David Lawrence)

John Easton posted a picture of the lights seen from Staincliffe in Batley, suggesting it was "maybe aliens on the attack".

Now, we're not saying it's aliens, but could it be aliens?

Another person has suggested the lights could have been from technology called Plain Line Pattern Recognition used by rail companies to check for damaged or missing components in train tracks, involving a train with a camera that emits light from the roof.

But then again, maybe that's what the Government would want us to believe...?