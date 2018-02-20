Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of a popular Huddersfield pub – The Shepherds Arms at Cowcliffe.

The pub and restaurant on Cowcliffe Hill Road, run by brothers Karl and Michael Rowley for over four years, closed at around 4pm tonight (Tuesday).

Later the premises were shrouded in darkness on what is often a busy night.

A hastily scribbled note on the door reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed tonight. Till further notice. Yours Karl.”

One drinker, who was in the pub at 4pm, said: “All of a sudden this man came in and said everyone had to finish their drinks. No-one was able to purchase any more drinks and we were told to leave.

“One couple had just bought a bottle of wine which they were allowed to finish. I’ve never known anything like it. It was quite dramatic.”

A tight-lipped Mr Rowley declined to discuss the reasons for the sudden closure and businessman Paul Whiting, who owns the pub which dates back to 1837, was unable to shed any light on the matter.

After a succession of short-lived landlords the pub has developed a strong reputation for its food with the brothers, both talented chefs, priding themselves on the quality of their upmarket cuisine.

Starters included sautéed asparagus and king prawns in a lemon hollandaise sauce while main courses offered such delicacies as a braise of pigeon breast on a warm bacon and potato salad with a port reduction.

And in the summer of 2014 the brothers even went so far as to put on a lobster festival which was well-received by locals.

The pub boasted a separate recently refurbished and decorated restaurant and had four cask ales on tap.