Homemade laminated signs have been placed at a beauty spot calling litter louts “selfish, lazy and disgusting.”

Several signs have been put up around Scammonden Reservoir after inconsiderate visitors left behind used nappies, drinks cans, beer bottles, barbecues – and a large empty tub of mayonnaise.

The angry sign writer just stops short of using a swearword to sum up the litterbugs.

Dog walker Sue Whitehead was one of many people who spotted the signs and found herself agreeing with the mystery poster.

“Whoever put up the signs I say well done – my sentiments exactly.”

She said: “I walk my dog Ginny around Scammonden every morning.

“The hot weather has made it more popular than ever lately. Normally the litter is at its worst following a weekend and Bank Holidays. I have really had my eyes opened as to how people can abuse such beautiful surroundings.”

She said the anti-litter signs summed up her own views.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water, which owns the site, said fly-tipping should be reported to Kirklees Council who will remove it and take enforcement action if the perpetrator is known.

He added: “We work in partnership with Kirklees Council to provide waste bins on site at Scammonden. These are regularly serviced and emptied by Kirklees Council which is funded by Yorkshire Water on an annual basis.

“Fly-tipping is illegal and we encourage all visitors to Scammonden to play their part as well in looking after this popular beauty spot.

“On the occasions we succeed in finding out who is responsible for fly-tipping, we report this to Kirklees Council to take relevant action.”

The spokesman said it had caught fly-tippers in the past.

“We did once have a flytipped load of asbestos at Scammonden and we managed to track down who had dumped it and successfully got them to come back and clear away from site, so this was good news.”

Asked if there had been a rise in fly-tipping in recent months, the spokesman said: “No, but unfortunately it does occur occasionally particularly on New Lane.”

He urged people not to use BBQs at the site.

“Scammonden is a popular site for picnics and BBQ, however, in this current hot weather we would caution the use of BBQs due to the increased fire risk due to the dry ground conditions.

“Sometimes litter is left on site following BBQs and we would encourage people to take it home with them especially if the litter bins are full.”