It makes its money from selling alcohol but for a brief period Bargain Booze in Marsh said it was unable to sell a drop.

And mystery surrounds why a sign was placed in the window of the well-used store on Westbourne Road in the heart of Huddersfield’s fast food centre saying it couldn’t sell alcohol despite its shelves groaning with hundreds of bottles of wine, beer and spirits.

On Monday lunchtime one of our reporters photographed the sign which was clearly dated Saturday, April 6.

Entitled Customer Notice it said: ‘We are currently unable to sell any alchol (sic) products at this time.

‘We hope to resume normal buiesness (sic) soon.

‘Please accept our sincerest apology (sic) for any inconvince (sic) this may cause’ Bargain Booze’

But when he phoned the store to ask what was happening the female manager said she was “unobliged” to answer our enquiries and referred us to the head office in Crewe.

Minutes later we received a terse reply from their marketing department saying “the matter has been resolved” but refusing to shed any light on the circumstances.

The notice is not believed to be connected to the take over of Bargain Booze by Sir Anwar Pervez, a billionaire former Bradford bus driver, who recently bought the company as other Bargain Booze stores appear to be functioning normally.