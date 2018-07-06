Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magistrates were spared from blushes - when they heard that a former soldier who refused to put any clothes on would not be forced to come to into their courtroom.

James Bridgewood, of Yews Hill Road in Lockwood, had been due before Kirklees magistrates after being charged with assaulting a police officer.

The alleged offence happened on Tuesday (July 3) and he was further accused of resisting a PC in the execution of his duty and possession of a bladed article, a lock knife, in public.

The 34-year-old was charged with all three offences and due to be transported from Dewsbury Police Station to the Huddersfield court this morning but he was naked and would not get dressed.

But his solicitor Ian Whiteley told magistrates: “He’s refused to come to court and is refusing to put clothes on.

“He has been recalled for 28 days by the Probation Service so he’s effectively a serving prisoner.

“I see little point in putting GEOAmey staff at risk and having police officers transport him here when he will refuse to come up to court.”

The former Yorkshire Regiment squaddie has suffered from mental health difficulties following his experiences serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Bridgewood’s case was adjourned until tomorrow when magistrates hope to progress the matter further.