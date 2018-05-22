The video will start in 8 Cancel

Flytippers and litter bugs dumped rubbish on a Milnsbridge road – which was then set alight.

Residents living on Hope Street say they had reported the mounting flytipping to Kirklees Council weeks ago.

One of them, Tom Poulter, even began to bag it up to make it easier to remove.

But on Sunday night arsonists set it alight – and it’s left melted plastic on the road.

He said: “It has been there for about three weeks and we reported it but it wasn’t moved.

“We bagged a lot of it up, it took us about three days, so it was easier to move.

“On Sunday night a fire engine had to come out because somebody set it on fire and it’s left a right mess. There is molten plastic all down the road now, it’s as messy as before.”

Mr Poulter said among the items dumped were used nappies, needles, cardboard boxes and clothing.

The items were dumped near a short cut and stairs to Bankhouse Road and Lower Gate.

It comes as a skip full of waste was dumped on Stoney Battery Road, in nearby Paddock, while fridges were dumped on a rural Slaithwaite road.

The Examiner has asked Kirklees Council about flytipping on numerous occasions in the last few weeks. They’ve yet to respond so we’ve submitted a Freedom of Information request for the details.