Visitors to the National Coal Mining Museum will have to pay £5 to park during the school summer holidays.

Bosses at the Grange Moor attraction, which has free entry, have made a charge for parking in a bid to make ends meet.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England, based at the former Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield Road, has no charges but asks for a donation for those wanting to go underground.

A regular visitor, who likes to look around the museum and then have a meal in the cafe, told how he was shocked to find a man on the gate directing him away from where he normally parks – and asking him for £5.

The visitor, who asked not to be named, decided to turn around and leave.

“We go there regularly and like to go to the cafe,” he said. “We left in disgust.”

People also questioned the charge on the museum’s Facebook page.

The museum responded: “Yes car parking charges will apply. We are charging £5 per car from 10am until 3pm for parking over the summer holiday period.

“This entitles visitors to unlimited rides on the train, use of our giant sandpit, adventure playground and all surface activities.

“It is hoped that your contributions will raise much needed funds so that we can keep up with maintenance and improvements around the site.”

Mel Charlton, the museum’s marketing manager, told the Examiner that the charge would be in place until September 2.

She said the £5 charge represented good value and included train rides which usually cost £2 one-way.

“It’s a temporary charge and we are doing it to encourage families to come and experience the coal mining heritage and stay for longer.

“Last summer people were coming and using the beach and going home. Now people are staying on site a lot longer.

“Where else can you go for a full day for £5?”

Ms Charlton said it was not about “profit-making” but extra income was needed as “our funding has been cut every single year and we don’t want to be shut down.”

She said had the visitor who complained about the charge gone into reception and said he just wanted to visit the cafe the charge would have been waived.

“We do have exceptions for that,” she added.