The National Grid has issued a gas deficit warning today as the freezing weather conditions have led to massive demand from customers.

Residents have been thrown into panic after reports the country was to run out of gas - however the energy authority has appealed for calm, saying it is fully prepared.

This afternoon the National Grid tweeted: "Due to the extremely cold weather we are seeing very high demand for gas so this morning we issued a “Gas Deficit Warning” which is a notice to the gas market that we would like more gas to be made available. This is a situation that we are always prepared for.

"A Deficit Warning is part of our normal toolkit in extreme weather to make sure we can balance gas supply and demand. Protecting customer supplies is always our first priority and we would like to reassure people that their domestic gas will not be affected."

Energy Minister Claire Perry has told people to carry on - and cook their dinner tonight, the Mirror reports.

She said: “The National Grid is following a standard procedure and people’s domestic supplies won’t be affected.

"I have spoken to National Grid this morning and we are in constant contact to monitor the gas supply throughout this extreme weather. So do carrying on using your gas heating and cooking meals as normal.”

Household supplies are not expected to be affected but shortages could hit industrial users as the Grid attempts to balance supply and demand into Friday.

It plans to do this by limiting industrial use and buying in more gas if necessary.

According to the National Grid's forecast, there is a shortfall of around 50 million cubic metres.