The search is underway to honour the best schools and teachers in the Examiner Schools Awards.

Today we focus on the Headteacher of the Year and Secondary School of the Year awards.

The awards are run by the Examiner in association with Oakes-based education recruitment agency Vision for Education.

This year’s Headteacher of the Year award is sponsored by solicitors Schofield Sweeney.

This year's Headteacher of the Year award is sponsored by solicitors Schofield Sweeney.

“We are the only law firm in Huddersfield to be recognised in the Legal 500 (clients guide to best law firms) as specialists in education and employment law. Our education team advises schools all over the UK about academy conversions, regulatory issues, corporate structures, governance, charity law, banking and project finance, through to property and employment law.

“Just Teach” is our exclusive legal and HR support service to schools which gives instant access to our experienced team of solicitors. For further details of how our specialist education team can help you or find out more about our Just Teach package, then please contact us at educationlaw@schofieldsweeney.co.uk.”

The Secondary School of the Year award is sponsored by Kirklees College

“We are the highest achieving general further education college in West Yorkshire for full-time students aged 16-18, ranked in the UK top five large apprenticeships provider (for over 1,000 apprentices), winners of the 2018 Tes FE Support for Learners Award, holders of a silver TEF Award for teaching quality and student outcomes for higher education courses and the official education and training partner of Huddersfield Town AFC and joint hosts of Huddersfield Town Enterprise Academy business networking group.

“We are really looking forward to the opening of our new Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury this September, offering a wide range of options for 16 to 18-year-olds. For more information visit www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk , email info@kirkleescollege.ac.uk or call 01484 437070.”

To enter simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by the deadline by emailing it to awards@examiner.co.uk.

All finalists will be invited to attend a celebratory lunch and awards ceremony on Thursday, July 5, at Kirklees College where the winners will be revealed. The afternoon will be hosted by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.

If you have any questions simply call the Examiner events team on 01484 437702.

Here are the award categories:

Healthy Living Award

For a class or whole school which makes it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by encouraging pupils to exercise more, drink more water, eat healthy foods or maybe grow vegetables and encourage outdoor learning.

Active Community Award sponsored by Vision for Education

This award is for a class, year group or whole school which plays an active role in their local community, which may be through raising money for a local charity.

School Communication Award

Open to all schools that have an excellent communication strategy which may include print (such as school newspapers, newsletters, posters), online (websites or apps) and social media (Twitter & Facebook) in the 2017/18 academic year. Communications should involve and engage with the whole school community.

Trainee Teacher of the Year

Open to all trainee teachers on placement in Kirklees as part of school or university-led teacher training courses. This award will recognise the excellent teachers of the future.

School Support Staff of the Year

This award is for any member of non teaching staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support staff who make a real difference to your school.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year sponsored by Collins

Does your teacher inspire you? Are your children encouraged to achieve by an extra special teacher? Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the futures of our children. We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication inspiring young people every day.

Headteacher of the Year sponsored by Schofield Sweeney

For an outstanding school leader whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Class/Team of the Year

This award is for an outstanding class or team. They will have worked together to really stand out in every aspect of school life, whether it be through excellence or simply helping to make their school a better place. Maybe it’s a sports team that has trained hard or maybe an orchestra, choir or drama group that has worked together on a performance.

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year

This award will recognise a special educational needs and disability school or alternative educational provision which, for what can be an array of reasons, deserves to be commended for its fantastic and inspirational work, progress, achievement and, most importantly, how it has ‘made a difference’ in the last year. We would love to hear about your stories, journeys, new credentials and new provision or ways of working, to help us recognise and celebrate the unique work that you do.

Primary School of the Year

Awarded to the primary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

Awarded to the secondary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.