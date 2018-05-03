Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search continues to honour the best schools and teachers in the Examiner Schools Awards.

Today we focus on the Inspirational Teacher Award sponsored by school textbook and teaching aids supplier Collins.

They said: “We all remember the teachers who inspired us so Collins are pleased to recognise those who through their dedication and passion play a vital role in shaping the futures of their pupils.

Overall, the awards are run by the Examiner in association with Oakes-based education recruitment agency Vision for Education.

The Inspirational Teacher of the Year award last year was won by Lukman Patel, Director of Learning Business and Ethics at Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

In March 2017 Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones CBE announced a team from Westborough High School in Dewsbury as the winners of his nationwide enterprise competition called Tycoon in Schools. The team called Lease 2 Learn were crowned at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace and presented with £1,000 to fund the continued growth of their business which ensured that everyone has access to the technology that they need to succeed.

The idea was conceived as they discovered over a third of students at their school did not have access to a computer or laptop at home. The team had a final profit ratio of a fantastic 1,839%.

To enter the schools awards simply download an entry form from the website www.examinerschoolsawards.co.uk , select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by the deadline of midnight on Friday, May 11 by emailing it to awards@examiner.co.uk. All finalists will be invited to attend a celebratory lunch and awards ceremony on Thursday, July 5, at Kirklees College where the winners will be revealed. The afternoon will be hosted by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.

Here are the award categories:

Healthy Living Award

For a class or whole school which makes it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by encouraging pupils to exercise more, drink more water, eat healthy foods or maybe grow vegetables and encourage outdoor learning.

Active Community Award sponsored by Vision for Education

This award is for a class, year group or whole school which plays an active role in their local community, which may be through raising money for a local charity.

School Communication Award

Open to all schools that have an excellent communication strategy which may include print (such as school newspapers, newsletters, posters), online (websites or apps) and social media (Twitter & Facebook) in the 2017/18 academic year. Communications should involve and engage with the whole school community.

Trainee Teacher of the Year

Open to all trainee teachers on placement in Kirklees as part of school or university-led teacher training courses. This award will recognise the excellent teachers of the future.

School Support Staff of the Year

This award is for any member of non teaching staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support staff who make a real difference to your school.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year sponsored by Collins

Does your teacher inspire you? Are your children encouraged to achieve by an extra special teacher? Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the futures of our children. We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication inspiring young people every day.

Headteacher of the Year sponsored by Schofield Sweeney

For an outstanding school leader whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Class/Team of the Year

This award is for an outstanding class or team. They will have worked together to really stand out in every aspect of school life, whether it be through excellence or simply helping to make their school a better place. Maybe it’s a sports team that has trained hard or maybe an orchestra, choir or drama group that has worked together on a performance.

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year

This award will recognise a special educational needs and disability school or alternative educational provision which, for what can be an array of reasons, deserves to be commended for its fantastic and inspirational work, progress, achievement and, most importantly, how it has ‘made a difference’ in the last year. We would love to hear about your stories, journeys, new credentials and new provision or ways of working, to help us recognise and celebrate the unique work that you do.

Primary School of the Year

Awarded to the primary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

Awarded to the secondary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.