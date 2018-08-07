Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fed-up resident has accused neighbours of being lazy and disrespectful after someone left rotting household waste next to her garden fence.

Nusrat Haq is urging Kirklees Council to take action to educate neighbours about the correct disposal of rubbish after stinking waste was dumped near her Birkby home this week.

The maggot-infested food waste was in two open black sacks alongside around 10 green and black bins which Nusrat says are regularly and incorrectly placed outside her home - and remain there even after being emptied.

She says the bin-related problems on Annie Smith Way have been going on for a long time but have been made worse during the hot weather.

At present she cannot sit in her garden or open her windows because of the awful stench and excessive flies.

Nusrat, who works as a social worker, has blamed a recent spell of ill health on the germs associated with the rotting waste and flies.

“I never sit outside because of the smell. The black bags are overflowing with nappies, food and now maggots.”

Nusrat was so angry this week that she considered picking up the black bags and dumping them outside another house.

“I wanted to throw the rubbish in front of their doors but that would be anti-social,” she said.

She wants residents to remove their bins to their gardens after collection day but says this hasn’t been happening.

“What is happening is disgusting. The people who do this are not thoughtful. Is this the way they live? I think they are all professional people but what they are doing is down to laziness and not showing me consideration or respect.”

Nusrat has attempted to speak to her neighbours but said that no-one answered their door when she tried at the weekend.

One neighbour who spoke to the Examiner admitted that fly-tipping and other issues were a growing problem in Birkby.

“There are more people renting now who don’t have concerns about keeping the place tidy.

“In Birkby , problems with rubbish are rife. People are dumping rubbish. I have asked the councillors to sort it out. It is an ongoing battle. I have thought about moving out a number of times because of the rubbish and the pollution. I have had to put notices on bins for the binmen apologising because residents have been silly by putting the wrong rubbish in.”

Nusrat has also raised the issues with her local councillors including Labour councillor Sheikh Ullah who said the council had previously issued advice to residents about the correct use of bins.

“Our message is about putting the right rubbish in the right bin and, once it is emptied, taking it back to where it belongs.”