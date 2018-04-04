The video will start in 8 Cancel

Families living near the house of a suspected terror plot have told of their fear as detectives are granted more time to question two men arrested.

Counter terrorism police carried out the pre-planned operation at around midnight on Monday in Savile Town and arrested two men aged 21 and 52 on suspicion of terror charges.

They are currently detained in West Yorkshire and this morning detectives successfully applied through the courts to detain them until April 10.

The major police operation and subsequent arrests has shocked the local community.

A mum-of-two, who lives near one of the two houses raided in Headlands Road, told how she was terrified when she heard an ‘almighty bang’.

The mum, who did not want to be named, said: “I’d actually fallen asleep downstairs and heard this incredible bang like an explosion.

“I ran to the living room and my son was on his X-Box with his headphones on but he also heard it.

“I then heard what sounded like shots being fired so looked out.

“I could see a man all in black with his face covered. He was crouched down pointing a gun at an upstairs window.

“I couldn’t see any police cars. I moved back from the window as I was terrified.

“I rang the police and at first they said they couldn’t find anything on their log. I gave them the address and they confirmed it was an incident and told me not to worry but to stay inside.”

The mum said she went upstairs to see from her window and around 60 other neighbours had gathered in the street below.

She added: “It’s shocking as you just don’t know what’s going on, even in your own street.”

Another mum told how her two children were hysterical after being awoken by the police activity.

She added: “It was such a loud noise, like a bomb going off. They were so upset. We kept telling them everything was alright.

“Their dad went outside to see what was going on but police told us to stay inside.

“It was shocking and upsetting.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Kirklees Superintendent Area Marianne Huison said yesterday (Tuesday): “I understand our local communities will have concerns about this morning’s police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of West Yorkshire.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.