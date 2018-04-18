The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital “pouring with blood” after an incident in Mirfield .

Detectives are investigating how the 14-year-old came by his injuries after he was found on Southway on the London Park Estate at around 8.40am today (Wed).

At least two people gave emergency first aid to the boy and two other schoolboys stayed with the injured boy and were visibly upset.

Police established a cordon sealing off around five semi-detached houses and a further 10 bungalows joining Eastway.

Angelina Nicholson, who lives nearby, said: “I just opened my curtains and a boy was laid on the floor and a lady was knelt down giving him CPR.

“He was pouring with blood. She had blood on her. There was just no movement whatsoever.

“They took him in the back of the ambulance and it left with a police escort.”

Ms Nicholson said the injured boy was wearing a Mirfield Free Grammar School uniform and two other students stayed with him whilst he was lying on the pavement.

Another resident said: “I saw all the police and ambulance and didn’t know what had gone on. Police knocked on my door shortly after 9am and asked if I’d seen anything but the first I knew was when they turned up. They wouldn’t tell me anything.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Detectives returned to the scene in the early afternoon and could be seen talking to one witness about what had happened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 8.47am to reports of a concern for safety.

“Ambulance and police attended on Southway in Mirfield, where a boy was found with serious injuries.

“The 14-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Mirfield Free Grammar School declined to comment.