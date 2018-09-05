Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw a drink at his uncle when he refused to let him visit his grandmother, a court heard.

Jake Webster also allegedly punched the victim and then turned on his grandfather during the attack on April 14.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that the 31-year-old attended at his grandmother's home where his uncle and grandfather were present.

He claimed that everyone was against him and denied entry into the house, Kirklees Magistrates' Court was told.

Miss Chapman said that he threw the contents of his drink at his uncle's face, shouted at him and threw punches which caught him in the face.

The victim fell backwards and Webster then assaulted his grandfather, the court was told.

Webster, of Deyne Road in Netherton , denies that this assault took place.

He admits assaulting his uncle but only on the basis that he poured his drink over his head and did not throw it at him.

His trial on the denied matters will be held at the Huddersfield court on November 12.