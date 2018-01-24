Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents get their chance today to examine plans for a new £10m primary school for Huddersfield.

Brambles Primary Academy is to be built on part of Clare Hill playing fields and will eventually catering for 420 boys and girls aged four to 11.

The new school will be operated by South Pennine Academies (SPA), which already runs Moorend Academy, Beaumont Primary Academy, Woodside Pre-School and teacher training facility Huddersfield Horizon SCITT at Crosland Moor.

SPA said it was planned to have temporary classrooms, offices and caretakers’ room on site in time to admit 60 reception year pupils in September 2018, with the new two-storey school building being ready to open in September 2019.

Access to the new school will be from the top of Cambridge Road with a drop-off and pick-up zone off Cemetery Road. The school will be close to Highfields Community Centre and Huddersfield Lawn Tennis Club.

SPA said Brambles would open as a non-denominational free school in response to a proposal from Kirklees Council to establish a primary school for Huddersfield North. It expects to announce the appointment of a principal for Brambles next week.

SPA, led by chief executive Jane Acklam, has been approved by the Regional Schools Commissioner and Department for Education to open the school under the free schools programme.

A drop-in session for people to find out more about the new school will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm today at Beaumont Primary Academy in the grounds of Moor End Academy at Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor. Representatives from South Pennine Academies and Kirklees Council will be available to answer any questions.

People can also take part by completing the online questionnaire at www.southpennineacademies.org.

The decision to build on the playing fields has angered allotment holders who are set to lose their plots to make way for a sports pitch to replace one which will be lost with the development of the school.

Brambles is one of three new developments aimed at meeting demand for an extra 1,200-plus school places generated by new housing across the town.

The first of these new school buildings, Luck Lane Primary, was completed in June, 2016, in the grounds of Royds Hall Community School at Paddock to provide 420 new pupil places for four to 11-year-olds. The second was Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor.

SPA also has Orchard Primary Academy in Chickenley, Dewsbury; Park Lane Academy in Halifax and a number of schools in Oldham,