New council homes are planned for a Colne Valley village.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has agreed to spend about £1m to build eight two-bed homes for general social tenants.

The new two-bed homes will be built on council land at Sycamore Avenue and Leymoor Avenue in Golcar.

A report into the construction plan admits the site is relatively expensive to develop due to the location of the plot and the small number of homes being built.

But it says it will be profitable in the long term and will relieve the significant pressure on the council to build more social housing.

Cabinet member responsible, Clr Cathy Scott, revealed there were 10,400 applications for council houses but only 202 properties available.

She said: “We need to start moving forward in building much needed council homes for families in need of an affordable home for rent.

“These new homes will help to meet housing need in this area of Kirklees.”

The tender is likely to go to an out-of-area firm but councillors have said it has vowed to employ local labourers.

Kirklees has further plans to build large areas of council homes at Ashbrow, off Bradford Road and in Soothill at Batley.