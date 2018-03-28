Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new campaign to deter ale-trailers from abusing rail staff has been launched – using beer mats.

Train company TransPennine Express (TPE) has asked their conductors, station staff and drivers to have a chat with their children and grandchildren, asking them what they’d say to someone who was acting in an abusive or anti-social manner.

A selection of their words of wisdom have been gathered and combined with their photos to create safety posters and beer mats which are displayed at TPE stations as well as all pubs that form the Real Ale Trail between Batley and Stalybridge.

Junior, grandson of Donna who works at Dewsbury station, said: “My grandma works in the ticket office, please talk to her respectfully.”

Frankie and Alfie, daughter of conductor Sarah, said: “Behind the name badge stands our Mummy. Please treat her as you’d wish to be treated yourself.”

Poppy, daughter of driver Stephen, said: “My Daddy is a driver. Please be nice to the train staff!”

The TransPennine Real Ale Trail, which runs through the Colne Valley, Huddersfield, Mirfield and Dewsbury began several years ago as an enjoyable day out for real ale enthusiasts.

But what was intended to be a sedate afternoon on the trains has attracted rowdy, fancy dress-clad revellers who just want to drink to excess.

Marsden bore the brunt of the anti-social behaviour with scenes compared to “being in Magaluf” with drunken chanting, men urinating in the street and howls of abusive language.

This has left the public and TPE staff to report numerous instances of abusive anti-social behaviour.

Adam Swallow, BTP liaison officer for TPE, said: “In order to reach as wider an audience as possible we have adapted the poster campaign with our fantastic little helpers to make beer mats which will be used at the Real Ale Trail pubs and other licenced premises on TPE stations.

“Over 15 pubs have signed up to the scheme which will allow us to directly talk to our customers, reminding them of the standards of behaviour expected whilst on board our trains.

“All TPE colleagues are simply here to help, and we know that sometimes things don’t go as they should, but no-one deserves to be abused when they are trying to do their job.”

TPE is working together with British Transport Police (BTP), Kirklees Council, pubs along the route and train company Northern Rail, who are supporting the campaign.