A new director is taking over the inquiry into the shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

Miranda Biddle has joined the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as its regional director for the North East.

She will oversee all investigations covering the West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Northumbria, Humberside, Durham and Cleveland police forces.

Her remit also involves HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Ports of Hartlepool and Tees.

A spokeswoman for the IOPC – formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) – confirmed Ms Biddle would look at the on-going inquiry into the death of Mr Yaqub.

The 28-year-old, from Crosland Moor, was shot dead by police in January 2017.

He was in the front passenger seat of an Audi that was stopped by police in a “pre-planned” operation on a slip road of the M62 motorway at Ainley Top. Officers were said to be acting on a tip-off over firearms. A handgun was found in the footwell.

Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed, 60, has warned he will pursue a private prosecution against West Yorkshire Police if he is not satisfied with the findings of the investigation into his son’s death.

The former IPCC has said it will not be able to publish its report until after the criminal trial of Moshin Amin, who was arrested as part of the same police operation. Amin, who has pleaded not guilty to firearms charges, is due to face trial in April.

Ms Biddle has worked within the criminal justice system for more than 25 years joining the IOPC from the Parole Board, where she was director of operations.

Previously she was deputy director of HM Prison Peterborough, and has worked for a number of establishments across the prison service, probation service, as well as psychology and drug services within the statutory, independent and private sectors.

Miranda said: “I am very much looking forward to working at the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and all the opportunities and challenges that I’m sure will come with it.

“I bring with me a wealth of experience from my work within the criminal justice environment, and hope to lend this to the important work of the IOPC in improving confidence in the police complaints system.”

The IPCC became the IOPC last month after the IPCC asked for changes to the organisation’s structure following a major expansion of its work.