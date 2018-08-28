Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national chain is targeting a new drive-thru fast food outlet in Heckmondwike .

While McDonald's closed its restaurant in Dewsbury, global fast food retailers have thrived in Heckmondwike with McDonalds , Pizza Hut and Domino’s already operating from the town centre.

A Costa Coffee is likely and now it seems KFC is the latest international firm to have its sights set on the town.

A proposal has emerged to create a drive-thru off Westgate, close to the huge Wakefield Acoustics factory.

The site has been earmarked for housing in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan but the developer is trying to get the plan through before that policy is finalised in the next few months.

The developer has said the land owner was unaware the site was proposed for homes, saying it is “highly inappropriate” that they weren’t notified.

It says without the land owner's approval it is “seriously questionable” whether the site is deliverable for housing and it should be looked at again.

They say: “If the landowner had been aware they would have made representations against this, as their intention has always been to develop the site for commercial uses, particularly given its close proximity to the town centre.”

The plan submitted to Kirklees Council is for a small retail site that will also include a B&M Bargains store with a garden centre and 201 parking spaces.

About 90 jobs could be created – 45 full time and 45 part time, the applicant says.

The application says the operator of the drive-thru is “possibly KFC or similar” and the opening hours would be from 6am to midnight every day.

The retail site is hoping to open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

No artist’s impressions have been submitted with the proposal but indicative drawings show the two new buildings would be close to homes on Westgate and Boundary Street, with the parking to the rear.

Public consultation on the plan is open until September 16.