Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Criminals convicted of carrying a knife, other offensive weapons or ‘acid’ are set to face tougher sentences.

Latest figures available from Home Office website Police.uk shows that 368 people in Kirklees were found in possession of a weapon in 2017.

The breakdown reveals the number peaked in April and July when 32 people were found in possession of a weapon in the district.

There has been a spate of serious incidents involving knives in Huddersfield in recent months.

New sentencing guidelines just published will be implemented in the courts from June to help ensure consistency in sentencing and that sentence levels reflect Parliament’s concern about the social problem of offenders carrying knives.

(Image: PA)

This concern has led to several changes to the law in recent years, in particular the introduction of several new offences, such as that of threatening with a bladed article/offensive weapon in a public place.

Some of these new offences, such as those involving threats, also have mandatory minimum sentences which courts must apply unless it would be unjust to do so.

Sentencing Council member Rosina Cottage said: “Too many people in our society are carrying knives. If someone has a knife on them it only takes a moment of anger or drunkenness for it to be taken out and for others to be injured or killed.

“These new guidelines give courts comprehensive guidance to ensure that sentences reflect the seriousness of offending.”

The guidelines ensure that those offenders convicted of offences involving knives or particularly dangerous weapons, as well as those who repeatedly offend, will receive the highest sentences.

There is a mandatory minimum sentence of six months custody set by law for offenders who use any type of weapon to threaten harm.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I welcome the new guidelines.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Tackling knife or threatening crime such as this, like any serious community safety problem, needs a joined up approach from a mix of partners. There is no easy fix and it will need a range of education, enforcement and prevention activity from various authorities, including the police, health, education, the government and most importantly, our communities.

“The guideline from the Sentencing Council should serve as a clear warning to those considering carrying offensive weapons or threatening others with them that they will be treated severely and appropriately by the courts and risk ruining lives, as well as their own and those of their families.

“We all need to tackle and reject knife and threatening crime, and that message needs to be constantly repeated and I would appeal for anyone with information on the illegal carrying or use of knives and offensive weapons to report it to the police via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk , or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”