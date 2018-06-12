Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New fire doors at a housing complex for the elderly are too hard for some of them to open, it is claimed.

They say the three push-bar fire doors fitted to the rear of the Stoney Lane complex at Honley are too heavy for some residents to open.

And as the bins are just outside one of the doors, that means they are asking fitter neighbours in the apartment block to take out their rubbish for them.

John Bacon, 71, who lives on Stoney Lane with his wife Glynne, said: “Until recently, we had doors at the back that everyone could open to get to the bins. Now Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) has put these new fire doors in we have five or six residents who cannot open them because they are too heavy.

“One old lady is terrified that she won’t be able to get out if there’s a fire.”

Mr Bacon said the hydraulic door closer – which automatically swings the door shut – was also causing a problem.

“One lady here put her bag of rubbish down because she needed both hands to open the door and by the time she’d picked the bag up again the door had closed on her,” he said.

Mr Bacon, a retired gardener, said residents unable to open the door were asking him to take out their rubbish.

“People are asking me to help,” he said. “I’m the sort of person who will help in any situation so they always come to me.”

He said KNH had suggested people go out via the front door and walk round to the back – a walk of about 100 yards.

Mr Bacon added: “KNH has said they will have to go out the front door, down the slope and all the way round the side of the building to the back to the bins and come back again the same way.”

“When the bins are just outside the back doors, carrying heavy bags around outside is just ridiculous. Whoever suggested that has probably never even seen the building. Asking people to go out of the building and round the side in winter when it’s icy is ridiculous.”

He added: “I’m not against fire doors – I just want ones that are easier to open.”

A spokesperson for KNH said: “The three fire doors mentioned are rear external communal fire doors selected to be secure by design, assist in reducing the risk of break-in and fully compliant with current fire regulations. As fire doors they are not intended to be used as a day-to-day access point as the main entrance to and from the building is located around the front of the building.

“While we haven’t received any general concerns about the weight of the doors or the spring mechanism directly, we are arranging for a surveyor to visit the site today to see if any adjustments can safely be made to the door that would ease the concerns of residents.

“We have a dedicated team responsible for all repairs and building queries and would urge tenants to follow this process to ensure we can deal with all issues quickly, efficiently and safely to ensure the comfort of our tenants.”